Providing good patient facilities at Rekong Peo hospital priority: Minister

Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Wednesday that providing quality healthcare to patients at the Regional Hospital at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district was the priority of the state government. Negi, while chairing a meeting of the governing body of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti, directed the hospital administration to ensure necessary arrangements were available for patients’ comfort. He added that all patients should be treated with cordiality and sensitivity, as half of the illness could be cured simply by being cordial.

Discussions were held on providing better health facilities to patients at the hospital through the Patient Welfare Committee, strengthening arrangements at the hospital and various issues related to the convenience of the patients.

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The audit reports of the samiti for 2024-25 and 2025-26 were presented for approval at the meeting. Besides, various proposals, including regarding the budget for fiscal year 2026-27, regularisation of expenditure incurred in the current fiscal year, and the extension of the services of outsourced employees working through the samiti and non-communicable disease programme staff, were discussed.

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Proposals regarding an annual maintenance contract for ventilators and other high-end medical equipment at the hospital, user charges fixed by the Patient Welfare Committee for various services, including medical fitness certificate and the purchase of emergency life-saving medicines and surgical material through the Jan Aushadhi Project, were also presented at the meeting.

Various needs and proposals based on the available budget for 2026-27, including for an oxygen cylinder filling booster for the PSA plant, strengthening fire safety in Blocks A and B, a patient parking area, a shed for oxygen cylinders, tiling outside the mortuary and biomedical waste area and renovating the registration counter, were also discussed. The possibility of funding the oxygen cylinder filling booster under the corporate social responsibility scheme was also discussed.

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After the meeting, the minister inspected various wards, treatment facilities and other arrangements at the hospital. He directed the hospital administration to regularly review the facilities being provided to the patients and maintain cleanliness, drinking water, seating and other necessary arrangements.