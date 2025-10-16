Psychologist warns educators to adapt or get buried

Highlighting the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the world, renowned psychologist and career counsellor Aadi Garg on Wednesday said AI will be the ultimate leverage of the future — and those who fail to embrace it may be left behind.

He was addressing school principals during The Tribune-Chitkara University Principal’s Meet, themed “Education in the age of AI”. The event explored how AI is transforming education, reshaping learning environments and redefining administrative efficiency in schools.

AI: Transforming classrooms and beyond

The session began with an introduction and a ceremonial lamp-lighting, followed by Garg’s keynote address. He acquainted the principals with several AI tools crucial for both academic and administrative efficiency.

Garg elaborated on the growing influ

ence of AI in various sectors — from healthcare and education to legal and business services — underscoring that India stands at the forefront of this digital revolution.

He introduced tools such as Blinkist, Entrar and Magic School, encouraging educators to integrate them into their systems to enhance teaching quality, streamline management and reduce workload.

Schools already adopting AI

Many principals shared that AI tools like ChatGPT, Meti AI and Canva are already being used in classrooms for curriculum design, creative projects and administrative planning. They also highlighted that AI is being introduced as a subject in several schools, giving students hands-on exposure to emerging technologies.

Collaboration and vision for the future

Dr Sanjeev Sahni, vice-president of Chitkara University and keynote speaker at the event, praised the long-standing partnership between The Tribune and Chitkara University. He said, “The Tribune has been our priority partner in creating awareness and giving back to society.”

Dr Sahni also emphasised India’s g

rowing prominence in the AI landscape, noting that “all eyes in the world are on India”.

The interactive session concluded with a Q&A round, where principals discussed the future of AI in education and exchanged perspectives on implementation challenges. Over 50 school principals attended the event. The event wrapped up with a vote of thanks delivered by Mukesh Kalkoti, Head of Circulation, The Tribune Group of Newspapers, marking the end of a thought-provoking dialogue on the future of learning in the age of Artificial Intelligence.