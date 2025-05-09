Public advisory issued in Mandi as Larji Dam to release water amid rising Beas river levels 

In light of increasing water levels in the Beas river and its tributaries, the authorities at Larji Hydro Electric Project (HEP) Kullu, which has an installed capacity of 126 MW, have announced the controlled release of approximately 50 cubic meters per second (cumecs) of water from Larji Dam.

The dam management and the Mandi administration have issued a public advisory urging residents and tourists to stay away from the riverbanks during the next 24 hours. The precautionary measure is being taken to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents due to the sudden rise in water levels.

Officials have reiterated that such releases are standard operational procedures during high inflow conditions and are necessary for regulating dam safety and downstream flow. Warning signage and public announcements have been arranged in the affected areas, particularly in locations frequented by tourists and locals near the Beas river.

Advertisement

The administration has appealed to the public to strictly follow the advisory and avoid venturing near the riverbanks for fishing, bathing or other activities. The authorities have requested cooperation from public to ensure safety and minimise risk.