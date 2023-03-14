Public angry over vacant posts: Lahaul-Spiti MLA

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 13

Congress MLA from Lahaul and Spiti Ravi Thakur said yesterday that anger was growing among public against the state government which had failed to fill three vacant posts of sub divisional magistrates (SDMs) in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti.

The MLA said that after the Assembly elections, SDMs of Keylong, Udaipur and Kaza were removed by the state government. “I had requested the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to fill these vacant posts of SDMs on priority in this district so that people don’t face any inconvenience. Three months have been passed after formation of the government but no steps have been taken to fill these posts. As a result, resentment is growing among public against the state government.”

Ravi Thakur said that the posts of Block Development Officer, Naib Tehsildar, Divisional Forest Officer and XEN Public Works Department were lying vacant in the district. There was an urgent need to fill all these vacant posts on priority for the welfare of public.

The MLA stated that during the previous BJP regime, some issues of corruption were raised by the party workers. “I had urged the Chief Minister to take action against offenders. But no action was taken in this regard,” he said.

Ravi Thakur also wrote a letter to Congress MP from Mandi Pratibha Singh on all these issues. He urged her to release MPLAD funds for Lahaul and Spiti Assembly constituency so that development works could be undertaken. He informed the MP that as parliamentary elections were due next year all these issues should be addressed to avoid any disadvantage to the party.