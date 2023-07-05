Public disappointed, govt will collapse: BJP

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 4

Vipin Singh Parmar, former Speaker of the state Assembly, and Trilok Kapoor, general secretary of the state BJP, today said the Congress government, which was voted to power six month ago, had failed to rise to the expectations of the people. All sections of the society were disappointed with the functioning of this government.

In reply to a question, they said the BJP had no plan to resort to Operation Lotus in the state as ruling government would collapse because of the anger and disappointment of public.

Addressing a press conference here today, both the leaders said the ruling Congress government had brought the state on the verge of bankruptcy as government employees, daily wages workers, para teachers, etc, were not getting their salaries in time. The outsourced workers had not been paid their wages for the six months. The social security schemes launched by the BJP government like Himcare and Ayushman Bharat had become defunct as the state government had failed to release funds under these schemes. Many people, who were suffering from critical diseases like cancer, were suffering the most.

They said the state government had appointed dozens of political and media advisers and granted them Cabinet ranks putting huge burden on the state exchequer.

Govt neglected Kangra