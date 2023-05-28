Public hearing to be held in Kullu for framing policy on cannabis cultivation

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 27

Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sunder Singh Thakur, a member of the committee constituted to study the pros and cons of legalising the cultivation of medical and industrial grade cannabis (bhang) in the state, today said a public hearing on the issue would be held at the Atal Sadan in Kullu on June 11.

The CPS, while addressing mediapersons here, said all opinions would be considered while formulating the policy. Public hearings would also be held in Mandi, Kangra and Chamba, he added.

He said it would be assessed how many farmers were interested in growing strains of cannabis having high industrial and medicinal values. Permits would be granted to interested farmers and cannabis cultivation would be regulated through the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN). “Cannabis cultivation will be allowed as per the quota set by the CBN, so that we don’t have to import these medicines,” he added.

He said a cannabis plant could be cultivated for industrial and medical purposes if it had less than 0.3 per cent THC, the intoxicating compound with known analgesic properties. He added the medical and industrial grade cannabis was non-intoxicating.