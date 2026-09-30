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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Public mandate is being subverted through CEC's unilateral decisions: AICC's Pratibha Singh

Public mandate is being subverted through CEC's unilateral decisions: AICC's Pratibha Singh

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PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 02:12 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Public mandate is being subverted through the unilateral decisions of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, especially after internal disagreements within the poll body came to light, said All India Congress Committee member Pratibha Singh.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Singh, a former MP, and former State Congress President, said that such serious allegations being levelled against a Chief Election Commissioner for the first time in the country's history is a matter of grave concern for the electoral system.

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Speaking after attending the Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi, Singh mentioned that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called upon party leaders to launch a nationwide campaign to protect the Constitution and prevent the "heinous crime" of vote theft in a democracy.

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Given the media reports regarding internal discord within the Commission over the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process, and the special revision of electoral rolls resulting in over 1.3 million voters being deprived of their voting rights, she asserted that Gyanesh Kumar has no moral right to continue in his position.

She alleged that the BJP is employing every possible tactic to shield Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and said that the CEC has violated the rights of the country's citizens and should, therefore, face charges of sedition.

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Singh added that Rahul Gandhi has sent a clear message to the nation that the Congress party will not remain silent on this issue. She further demanded that the BJP also apologise to the nation for this grave offence.

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