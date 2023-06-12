Public meet held on cannabis cultivation

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 11

Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who is also the chairman of the five-member panel formed to study the pros and cons of legalising the cultivation of industrial and medicinal grade cannabis in the state, presided over a public hearing on the matter at Atal Sadan here today.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sunder Singh Thakur, who is also a member of the committee, was present on the occasion. The committee sought suggestions from panchayat representatives and the people on the issue of legalising the cultivation of cannabis.

More hearings to be held Medicinal and industrial grade cannabis is non-intoxicating. Promoting it will also reduce marijuana addiction. Public hearings on the issue will also be held in Mandi, Kangra and Chamba. —Sunder Singh Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secy

The Chairman said the government had understood the need to take everyone’s opinion to bring cannabis cultivation under the

legal ambit. After discussion with various stakeholders, it was felt that with the legal recognition of cannabis cultivation, the economy of farmers and horticulturists in the state would be strengthened, while it would also be used to manufacture various products and medicines, he added.

The CPS said the suggestions coming from all quarters would be considered while framing a policy allowing regulated cultivation of industrial and medicinal grade cannabis.

He said provisions could be made for granting special licences for the production of cannabis flower, stem and seeds. All this would be done under a controlled policy. Arrangements would also be made to stop its misuse and prevent any leakage, he added.

Many panchayats of the five development blocks of the district handed over proposals to the chairman of the committee in support of bringing hemp cultivation within legal ambit.