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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Public meetings, protests banned at 10 key locations in Shimla till November 30

Public meetings, protests banned at 10 key locations in Shimla till November 30

Verification, registration of migrant labourers made mandatory in Shimla district

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:01 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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A view of the busy Cart Road in Shimla on Saturday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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In view of maintaining law and order, the district administration here on Saturday banned public meetings, protests and demonstrations at 10 key locations in the state capital till November 30.

As per the orders issued by Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap, prohibitory orders have been issued against taking out processions and rallies, raising slogans, playing bands and carrying items that can be used as weapons on the Mall Road and designated areas around it.

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The ban will also be applicable from Chhota Shimla to Kennedy House and the Ridge; 150 metres from Rendezvous Restaurant towards Rivoli Cinema; from Scandal Point to Kali Bari Temple; the link road from Chhota Shimla Gurudwara to Chhota Shimla-Kasumpti road; from Chhota Shimla Chowk via Raj Bhavan to Oak Over; the stairs and footpath leading towards Kasumpti Road from near Chhota Shimla Gurudwara; the link road from Cart Road to Majitha House; the road leading from the AG Office towards Cart Road; the road leading from the CPWD office to the wide ground; and the area up to 50 metres from Police Gumti towards Lower Market above the DC office.

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The order states that prior permission from the competent authority will be mandatory for carrying out activities such as rallies, demonstrations, public meetings or playing bands in these areas. However, the order will not apply to police, paramilitary forces and Army personnel while performing their duties.

The DC, in his orders, appealed to people as well as organisations to ensure compliance with the orders. He also stated that stern action as per law would be taken against those found violating the orders.

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Additionally, the district administration has also made verification and registration of migrant labourers mandatory till November 30.

As per the DC, no migrant worker coming to Shimla district will be employed by an employer, contractor or trader in informal work, service or contract labour until his or her identity and antecedents are verified by providing personal details, a passport-size photograph and other details to the concerned police station in-charge.

“Similarly, any person coming to the district will have to inform the concerned police station in-charge before starting any non-formal business or self-employment or getting employment, and it will be mandatory to inform the concerned police station about his purpose in the area where he wants to work or do self-employment,” said the DC.

He also warned of stern action against migrant workers and their employers who violate the order.

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