Public participation must for development: MLA

Hamirpur, February 25
Public participation played an important role in the overall development of any society, said MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal while addressing a gathering at Mehre village in the Barsar constituency here today.
His priorities
- Construction of a bus stand and a parking lot at Mehre village in Barsar
- Making available water in villages that still lack sufficient supply
- Ensuring uniform development across all areas.
He said a single adverse action could delay any development work. The government encountered hurdles in the construction of link roads to various villages due to the non-availability of land. If someone refused to give land for the purpose, the road construction would get delayed, he said.
People should come forward to ensure development of their respective areas. Most of the villages in the constituency had road links only due to active participation of the people of those villages, he said.
The construction of a bus stand at Mehre village and making available water in villages that still lack sufficient supply were his priorities, he said. A parking lot would also be constructed at Mehre, he added. He said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had said that uniform development would be ensured across the state. He thanked the people for electing him for the third consecutive term.
Barsar SDM Shashipal Sharma, former MLA Manjeet Dogra and members of Panchayati Raj Institutions were also present on the occasion.
