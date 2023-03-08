Public toilet in bad condition

A public toilet in Sanyard ward of the Mandi Municipal Corporation area is in a dilapidated condition. It needs immediate maintenance to make it usable. The MC should do its maintenance on priority. Rajesh, Mandi

Construction of hospital building hangs fire

THE Ayurveda hospital building in Rohru is incomplete even though the construction work started years ago. People of the area have been deprived of the facilities this building would have offered. The department concerned should complete the work at the earliest. Sunita, Rohru

Demand to construct parking lot

There is an urgent need to construct a parking lot in Totu ward of the Shimla Municipal Corporation. Most vehicles are parked on both sides of the road, leading to frequent traffic jams. The authorities should take steps to address this problem. Rajesh, Totu

