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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Public welfare journalism rooted in Devarshi Narada’s ideals, says Bansal

Public welfare journalism rooted in Devarshi Narada’s ideals, says Bansal

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Dharamsala, Updated At : 07:38 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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Vice-Chancellor SP Bansal being felicitated during an event in Dharamsala on Monday.
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Public welfare-oriented journalism inspired by the ideals of Devarshi Narada is the foremost need of the present era, said Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh Sat Prakash Bansal during a special lecture organised on the occasion of Devarshi Narada Jayanti on the Dhauladhar Campus-1 in Dharamsala on Monday. The School of Journalism, Mass Communication and New Media of the university and the Vishwa Samvad Kendra, Shimla, organised the event.

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The programme, themed “Devarshi Narada’s Vision: Values and Ideals of Journalism,” commenced with the ceremonial lighting of a lamp by Bansal, keynote speaker Pratap Singh Samayal, Registrar Narendra Sankhyan and Dean Archana Katoch.

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Archana Katoch described Narada Muni as the world’s first communicator, one who fostered dialogue across the three realms with the objective of public welfare and the reinforcement of righteousness. Keynote speaker Pratap Singh Samayal linked the spiritual foundations of journalism with its historical evolution. He called Narada as a “global communicator” who conversed with gods, demons and sages alike. He said that India’s first Hindi newspaper “Udant Martand” was launched on Narada Jayanti in 1826, underlining the Devarshi’s symbolic role in communication.

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Samayal stressed five core resolutions for social transformation: environmental protection, social harmony, preservation of family values, self-awareness and responsible duty. He expressed concern over the decline in positive and inspiring news in today’s media landscape and urged journalists to uphold authenticity.

Bansal said, “The central university is committed to reviving India’s knowledge traditions and has developed a dedicated series of textbooks reflecting this vision.” He compared Narada Muni to a journalist, who drives social change through truthful communication.

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The Vice-Chancellor highlighted distinction between “connection” and “connectivity,” citing Swami Vivekananda’s famous interaction at the Chicago Religious Conference. In an age of expanding digital networks, he said, human relationships were paradoxically weakening, making value-based journalism essential.

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