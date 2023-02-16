Publish details of polling stations by tomorrow, Shimla DC told

Shimla, February 15

The State Election Commission has set the ball rolling for conducting the long pending elections to the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

In the wake of the Supreme Court disposing of a case on its request, the commission has directed the Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC), who is also the Returning Officer for the elections, to publish the details of polling stations for 34 wards on or before February 17. Once the polling stations are fixed, the commission will release the detailed election programme.

The elections to the civic body are due since June 18 last year, but could not be conducted due to litigation over delimitation following the previous government’s decision to increase the number of wards from 34 to 41. The current government, however, reduced the wards back to 34, putting an end to the litigation. With this, the commission has decided that there was no need to undertake fresh delimitation of wards.

“The delimitation of wards in respect of the Shimla MC, as notified on December 6, 2016, shall be treated as the final delimitation of wards for general election to the civic body,” said the commission.

The commission further said the population figures of 2011 census were still in force, so these figures would be used for reservation in the elections.

With seemingly no hurdle left in the way of conducting the elections, it would be interesting to see if the government conducts the election on party symbol or not. — TNS