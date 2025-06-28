DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Pulls up socks or will order change of erring officer(s): HC to Excise Dept

Pulls up socks or will order change of erring officer(s): HC to Excise Dept

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The High Court has taken a tough stand on the state Excise Department for not filing replies to the tax related petitions despite repeated opportunities.

Advertisement

While dealing with one of such petition, the division bench of Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sushil Kukreja observed that “it has been repeatedly observed that replies from the Department of State Taxes and Excise are not being filed within the time granted or even in the extended time and invariably are being filed after three months, thereby causing not only inconvenience to the Court but hampering the adjudication of the cases, which involve high stakes running into several crores of rupees.”

While giving the example of the present case the court observed that “even in this case, notices were issued on April 24 and thereafter on May 1, May 8 and May 29. Even today, the time is being sought for filing reply.”

Advertisement

While cautioning the state government, the court further observed that “It is high time that the Excise Department pulls up its socks or else this court may have to direct the government to change the Commissioner/Law Officer or the erring officer(s) or any or all of them, as the case may be.”

The court further made it clear in its order that reply be positively filed within one week, failing which erring officer(s)/official(s) shall personally appear before the Court on July 4.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts