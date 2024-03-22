Pumping house catches fire, water supply hit

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 21

Water supply to Solan city was partially hit after a power short-circuit led to fire breakout in the pump house of the lift water scheme at the Ashwani Khad around 11 pm yesterday.

The Jal Shakti Department is yet to assess the financial loss suffered in the incident. The city will face water shortage in the coming days as well.

The electric panel and the pumping machinery of the project suffered damage in the incident. Fire engines were requisitioned from Solan to douse the fire that was brought under control around midnight.

Ashish Rana, Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Solan, said that due to damage caused to the electric panel and the pumping machinery, water lifting from the Ashwani Khad project was hit last night though some water was lifted till 11 pm.

He added that efforts were afoot to replace the machinery at the earliest but it would take at least two days. The city is supplied water from two schemes — Giri and Ashwani Khad.

The city residents mainly get water supply through the Giri scheme, which provides about 60 to 65 lakh litres per day, while the Ashwani Khad scheme supplies 25 to 30 lakh litres water on a daily basis.

The residents will have to battle water shortage for the next few days till the damaged machinery is replaced.

