Pune tourist killed as raft capsizes in Beas

Kullu, May 20
A woman tourist from Maharashtra was killed after a raft capsized in the Beas near Babeli, around 8 km from here, today. The deceased was identified as Shalini Prabhakar Kolhi (65) of Pune.
Five persons, including three members of a family, were reportedly onboard when the raft overturned. The guides were able to rescue only four of them. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said the body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination.
Kullu District Tourism Development Officer Sunayna Sharma said the raft had been seized and further proceedings would be carried out after the police investigation.
