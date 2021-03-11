Punish those behind paper leak, say AAP, Youth Congress

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 20

The Aam Adami Party (AAP) has asked the government to bring to book the main culprits of the constable recruitment paper leak case.

AAP spokesperson Pankaj Pandit, while addressing mediapersons here today, said, “The police have so far arrested only candidates who bought the exam paper from the accused for Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. While the candidates, who had bought the paper from the accused, are co-conspirators in the case, they are victims also. It is strange that the SIT investigating the case for more than two weeks has not been able to arrest even one person involved in leaking the paper”.

Pandit alleged that the government delayed handing over the case to the CBI with an intention to destroy evidence. “It seems there is a political-police nexus behind the scam. The main accused are being shielded. AAP will organise a statewide agitation over the issue if the main accused are not arrested,” he added.

Youth Congress workers led by district president Pankaj Kumar has started an indefinite dharna outside the SP office in Dharamsala over the paper leak case. They said that about two lakh youths had applied for the posts of constable and 74,000 of them had appeared for the written examination, which was prepared and organised by the state police. Still after the paper leak, no senior police officer had been brought to book, they alleged.