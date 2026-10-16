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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Punjab bandh: Passengers hassled as inter-state buses come to halt in Una for hours

Punjab bandh: Passengers hassled as inter-state buses come to halt in Una for hours

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Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 01:51 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Buses parked at the Una bus stand on Thursday.
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Hundreds of passengers remained stranded at the Una bus stand today as inter-state traffic remained suspended due to the Punjab bandh call over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.

Buses plying from different parts of Himachal Pradesh to destinations in Punjab had to be terminated at the Una bus stand since these were not allowed to cross the inter-state barriers.

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Kashmir Singh, who had boarded the bus at Nurpur in Kangra district and was travelling to Chandigarh, said he had reached Una at 9 am and was informed that the bandh would open only at 5 pm. Women, elderly and children were seen stranded at the bus stand where dozens of buses had been parked. The inter-state routes affected included Una to Chandigarh and Delhi, Una to Hoshiarpur and Una to Ludhiana via Garhshankar. Only after the traffic was restored in Punjab, the buses moved towards their destinations.

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