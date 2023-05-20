Punjab CM at IPL game

Dharamsala, May 19
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived in Dharamsala this evening.
Sources said the Chief Minister came here with his wife and mother to watch the IPL match set to be played between Punjab Kings XI and Rajasthan Royals.
