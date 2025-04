According to sources, Nahar’s condition suddenly worsened after he had his meal on March 31. He was found unconscious in the prison afterward. He was immediately taken to the regional hospital in Kullu, where despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead.

The body has been sent for an autopsy at the Medical College in Nerchowk, Mandi, to determine the exact cause of death. Jail authorities are awaiting the postmortem report for further details.

Advertisement

The incident has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding Nahar's death while in custody, and local authorities are closely monitoring the investigation.