Punjab man gets 10-year jail term for firing outside Nalagarh court

The court also awarded him seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 under Section 27 of the Arms Act, with both sentences to run concurrently.

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According to Deputy District Attorney, Nalagarh, Sandeep Sharma, the incident took place on August 29, 2022, when a police team was returning after producing undertrial Ajay, alias Sunny, in the Nalagarh court.

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Around noon, Pargat Singh, along with his accomplices, allegedly opened fire when Ajay came out in police custody outside the court premises. Ajay, however, ran towards the court after hearing the gunshot. Pargat again fired two bullets before fleeing on a bike (HR08Y-1026) along with his accomplices towards Baddi. They later hid in a forested area and bushes to evade the police.

Ajay, alias Sunny, had been arrested by the Nalagarh police in two cases of murder and attempt to murder on May 25, 2022, following an inter-state gang war on the Baddi-Nalagarh National Highway at Khera village over control of the drug trade in the bordering industrial belt.

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An FIR was registered under Section 307 of the IPC for attempt to murder and Section 27 of the Arms Act at Nalagarh police station.

During the investigation, the Nalagarh police, with the assistance of the Delhi Police Special Cell, arrested Pargat Singh. During the trial, the prosecution produced witness statements, forensic evidence and other material evidence to substantiate its case.

On the basis of the evidence presented by the prosecution, the court convicted Pargat Singh and awarded the above sentence.

Deputy District Attorney Sandeep Sharma said the conviction was secured on the basis of strong documentary, forensic and witness evidence presented before the court.

The Davinder Bambiha gang had claimed responsibility for the firing incident outside the Nalagarh court. In a social media post, gangster Kaushal Chaudhary claimed that the firing was aimed at freeing their aide Sunny. Two Bambiha group members managed to flee after opening fire.