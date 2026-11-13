Punjab man held for threatening woman, son with pistol in Kasauli

A 37-year-old Punjab resident was arrested in Kasauli after allegedly threatening a woman and her son with a pistol.

The accused, Narender Kumar, a resident of Gurdaspur in Punjab, entered the house of Anjali Devi in Bangoa village in the Kasauli area and pointed a pistol at her in the presence of her 21-year-old son. He allegedly threatened to kill her and also threatened to commit suicide. Anjali Devi had been in a live-in relationship with Kumar in Gurdaspur but had returned to her husband some time ago. This reportedly upset Kumar, who wanted her to return to him.

“Narender Kumar had been pressuring Anjali to accompany him to a family wedding, but she refused. Following this, he tried to intimidate her by brandishing a pistol,” said Solan SP Sai Dattatreya Varma.

Kumar allegedly visited her house again around 5 pm on November 10. When the woman and her family went to the Kuthar police post to lodge a complaint, he followed them on a motorcycle and continued to intimidate her with the weapon.

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Police personnel stationed at the Kuthar police post acted promptly, apprehended the accused and recovered the pistol from his possession. He failed to produce a valid licence or any other documents for the weapon.

The Kasauli police registered an FIR against him on November 12 under Sections 333 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for house trespass after preparation for assault and aggravated criminal intimidation. Sections 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act have also been invoked.