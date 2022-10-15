Punjab minister Bains is AAP state in-charge

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 14

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed Punjab Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains as Himachal Pradesh in-charge. Bains will take over from Sandeep Pathak, who is also the in-charge of Gujarat.

“The change has been made as Pathak is the in-charge of Gujarat also, so he was not able to devote much time to Himachal,” said an AAP spokesperson. Bains took to the Twitter and thanked AAP supremo Kejriwal for the opportunity and promised to do his best.