Punjab minister Bains is AAP state in-charge

Shimla, October 14
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed Punjab Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains as Himachal Pradesh in-charge. Bains will take over from Sandeep Pathak, who is also the in-charge of Gujarat.
“The change has been made as Pathak is the in-charge of Gujarat also, so he was not able to devote much time to Himachal,” said an AAP spokesperson. Bains took to the Twitter and thanked AAP supremo Kejriwal for the opportunity and promised to do his best.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...