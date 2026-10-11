DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Punjab resident among two held with 18 gm heroin in Shimla’s Rampur Bushahr

Punjab resident among two held with 18 gm heroin in Shimla’s Rampur Bushahr

The accused were arrested near Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:43 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused have been identified as Gaurav (23), a resident of Sangrur district, Punjab, and Rahul (29), a resident of Rampur, Shimla. Representative image: iStock
Advertisement

Two persons, including a Punjab resident, have been arrested with 18 grams of heroin (chitta) at Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav (23), a resident of Sangrur district, Punjab, and Rahul (29), a resident of Rampur, Shimla.

Advertisement

According to the police, its detection team was patrolling on National Highway No. 5 near the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri, when officials spotted two individuals and stopped them for checking. During checking, the police recovered contraband from their possession after which they were immediately arrested.

Advertisement

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh said a case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered against the accused and further investigation initiated into the incident.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts