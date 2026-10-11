Punjab resident among two held with 18 gm heroin in Shimla’s Rampur Bushahr
The accused were arrested near Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri
Two persons, including a Punjab resident, have been arrested with 18 grams of heroin (chitta) at Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district.
The accused have been identified as Gaurav (23), a resident of Sangrur district, Punjab, and Rahul (29), a resident of Rampur, Shimla.
According to the police, its detection team was patrolling on National Highway No. 5 near the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri, when officials spotted two individuals and stopped them for checking. During checking, the police recovered contraband from their possession after which they were immediately arrested.
Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh said a case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered against the accused and further investigation initiated into the incident.