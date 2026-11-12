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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Punjab resident arrested for threatening woman at gunpoint in Kasauli village

Punjab resident arrested for threatening woman at gunpoint in Kasauli village

Accused allegedly entered woman's house and later followed her family to police post; weapon seized

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 06:04 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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The man was arrested for threatening the woman at gunpoint
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A 37-year-old Punjab resident was arrested in Kasauli on Monday evening for allegedly threatening a woman and her son with a pistol.

Narender Kumar, a resident of Gurdaspur in Punjab, allegedly entered the house of Anjali Devi in Bangoa village in the Kasauli area and pointed a pistol at her in front of her 21-year-old son. He threatened to kill her and also threatened to commit suicide.

Anjali Devi was earlier in a live-in relationship with Kumar in Gurdaspur but had returned to her husband some time ago. This reportedly upset Kumar, who wanted her to return to him.

“Narender Kumar pestered Anjali to accompany him to a family wedding, which she refused. Following this, he tried to intimidate her by brandishing a pistol,” said Solan SP Sai Dattatreya Varma.

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Kumar allegedly returned to her house around 5 pm on November 10. When the woman and her family went to the Kuthar police post to lodge a complaint, he followed them on a motorcycle and continued to intimidate her with the weapon.

The police personnel stationed at the Kuthar police post acted promptly, apprehended the accused and recovered the pistol from his possession. The accused failed to produce any valid licence or documentation for the weapon.

The Kasauli police registered an FIR against him this morning under Sections 333 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to house trespass after preparation for assault and aggravated criminal intimidation, respectively, as well as Sections 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

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