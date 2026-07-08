Punjab resident attacked with axe in Bilaspur, left in critical condition

A Punjab resident sustained serious injuries after he was brutally attacked with axes by unidentified persons on Kiratpur-Ner Chowk four-lane in Bilaspur district. The victim has been identified as Sunny Gill (34), a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab. According to police, Gill was involved in a shooting incident in 2024.

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The incident occurred today near the Mandi-Bharari Bridge when Gill was being taken to a local court. Several unidentified individuals, who arrived at the spot in a car, intercepted him and launched an attack with axes. The accused assaulted Gill, leaving him in critical condition, before fleeing from the spot. The incident reportedly took place in the presence of police personnel.

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Gill was immediately rushed to AIIMS, Bilaspur by the police with the help of locals, where he is undergoing treatment.

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Superintendent of Police (SP) Bilaspur, Abhishek Dhiman confirmed the incident and said a police case has been registered and investigation is going on. He added that teams have been constituted to trace the accused and police are also analysing CCTV footage to identify those involved.