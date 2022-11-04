Punjab teachers protest at AAP’s Solan roadshow

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 3

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister, today took out a roadshow at Solan while kickstarting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s election campaign in the state. Meanwhile, teachers from Punjab, who had specially come to Solan, protested during the roadshow.

They said they had come to expose AAP as it had failed to fulfil its promise. They threw papers enlisting their demands at Kejriwal’s cavalcade. They said the education sector was ailing whereas the salaries of teachers had been reduced in Punjab. They failed to get justice despite airing their grievances. The police, however, took them to the police station before they could create any unruly scene.

Kejri winds up speech in haste AAP workers and Punjab ETT teachers came to blows when Kejriwal was delivering a speech

AAP workers tried to push teachers away

Kejriwal completed his address within minutes

Teachers raised slogans against AAP, which angered its followers. The police whisked the teachers away

Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he began the roadshow from Saproon on the Kalka-Shimla highway and rode through the Mall Road, waving at the people. AAP functionaries holding party flags accompanied the cavalcade.

Addressing a gathering Kejriwal said, “Till now people had merely two choices - the BJP and the Congress - but both parties spared no efforts to loot the state.”

“Now, a new and honest party in the form of AAP is in the field. It has been tried in Delhi where the Congress got no seats and the BJP had three seats and eight in two Assembly polls. Voters in Delhi do not choose any other party as our working has been immensely liked by them,” he said

Reacting to the protests by a section of teachers from Punjab near the venue, he said they were hired cohorts, not teachers, from Punjab. “We do not disrupt rallies of other parties. We are honest people unlike the BJP and the Congress,” he said

He sought five years from people and said if they did not find their work satisfactory, they would not seek their support again.