Punjab teachers protest in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 30

About 350 teachers from Punjab, belonging to different teachers’ unions, staged a dharna under the banner of “Poll khol, halla bol” in Shimla today. The protesters, who were holding banners stating “Punjab Aam Aadmi Party ke vaada khilafi”, said AAP made false promises in Punjab to win polls and is adopting the same practice in Himachal.

“The AAP had stated that education was their priority and so was the welfare of teachers. They had promised to regularise teachers and increase the pay scale but nothing has been done even after seven months and they are now making the same promises in Himachal to get votes,” said a union leader. “We have come here to caution people about the non-fulfilment of promises by AAP and will even go to Gujarat if the need arises,” he added.

The teachers first gathered on The Ridge to lodge their protest but they leaders were told that Section 144 of the CrPC had been imposed there and no protest is allowed without permission. They were told to go to the Sadar police station, following which they lodged their protest outside it.