Punjab tourist 'washed away' in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 2

A tourist from Punjab was feared to have washed away in the Parbati river near Sumaropa in the district today. The police have started a search operation to locate tourist Ranveer Singh.

Witnesses claimed that they saw Ranveer jumping into the river. The police have recovered his mobile phone, bag and shoes from the spot.

Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said to ascertain the identity of the tourist, they called on the last number dialed from his mobile phone. Ranveer’s son Amandeepa answered the call and told the police about his father’s identity.

When the police showed Ranveer’s belongings to the persons present on the spot, they said they had seen him strolling here yesterday and today he went towards the river.

The SP said he might have been washed away in the river. He said that family members of the victim had been informed and a search operation was underway.

#Kullu