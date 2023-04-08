Punjab youth found dead in Haroli

Our Correspondent

UNA, APRIL 7

A 23-year-old youth Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Dhalewal in Garhshankar tehsil of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab, was found dead at Gondpur Jaichand village of Haroli sub division in Una today.

Complainant Kashmir Lal, who works in a hair saloon in Dhalewal, said his deceased cousin was living with their family. In the afternoon of April 6, Kashmir Lal called Rajinder on his cell phone, telling him to pick him up from the shop. However, the latter failed to report to the shop till late evening. Even his cell phone was found switched off after some time.

The complainant said on reaching home, he, along with his friends made inquiries about the whereabouts of Rajinder. On the basis of eyewitness accounts, he came to know that Rajinder was seen on his motorcycle with two other local youth, namely Gagan, a resident of the same village, and Ramesh, a resident of Sasan village in Haroli sub division.

On Friday, while they continued their search, the dead body of Rajinder Kumar was found lying on a dry bed of a rivulet on the inter-state barrier in Gondpur Bulla village. Both, Gagan and Ramesh are reported to be absconding.