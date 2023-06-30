Punjab youth held with 26.5-gm heroin

Una, June 29
The Una police today arrested a Punjab youth after recovering 26.5-gm heroin from his possession.
The accused, identified as Vijay Kumar, is a resident of Sehjowal village in Nangal tehsil of Rupnagar district.
The police received a tip-off that a youth was sitting on the stairs of a shopping complex here and it was suspected that he was carrying drugs.
The Anti-Narcotic Wing of the police reached the spot in civil clothes and after questioning the youth, they recovered a bag of heroin.
The accused has been arrested under the NDPS Act, said ASP Sanjeev Bhatia.
