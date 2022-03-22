Pvt banks 'not giving loans' to SC students

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 21

This is unfortunate that despite government instructions, many private banks do not extend education loans to Scheduled Caste (SC) students, said Virender Kashyap, Chairman of the HP Scheduled Castes Commission, here today.

He said that even after 75 years of independence, many societies were yet to accept the presence of SC people and encourage them. It was evident from rising atrocities against the SCs across the country. He added, ‘We are fortunate that the situation in Himachal Pradesh is much better than that in neghbouring states”.

Kashyap said 106 cases of atrocities against SC people were registered in the past two years but conviction happened only in three cases. He added that the district administration had been directed to address the grievances of SC people on priority.

He said the issues pertaining to roads and other facilities to SC people also need to be addressed urgently. The utilisation of funds granted for the SC community under various components had been used satisfactorily in the district.

Kashyap said deliberations were held on the issue of reservation during the meeting with the stakeholders but since it was a matter pertaining to the Constitution, observations would be sent to the government.