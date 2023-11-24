PWD clerk nabbed while taking Rs 500 bribe at Jawali

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, NOVEMBER 23

The Kangra district Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) yesterday caught Kailash Chand, a bill clerk in the office of the Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, at Jawali red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 500 from the department’s retired employee Baljeet Singh.

The accused, who was arrested on the spot by the bureau team, had demanded Rs 500 from the complainant for releasing payment to him under the General Insurance Scheme (GIS). The complainant had approached the SP, the VACB, Dharamsala, who constituted a special team for laying a trap to arrest the accused red-handed.

SP VACB Balbir Singh said that a case under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 had been registered against the bill clerk. He was produced in the district Session Court on Thursday for bureau custody. He said further investigation is going on.

