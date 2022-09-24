PWD daily wage staff get five months salaries

Nurpur, September 23
Daily wage workers deployed in Suliali and Nurpur subdivisions of the Public Works Department (PWD) here have been paid salaries for the past five months.
The Tribune had highlighted their plight in these columns on August 28. The PWD had not paid them salaries since April and as a result they were on the verge of starvation.
JS Rana, Executive Engineer, PWD division, Nurpur, said that the department had recently allocated a special budget of Rs 17 lakh for disbursement of salaries to these daily wager workers.
The PWD had appointed these workers under the Compassionate Employment Scheme (CES) after the death of their fathers serving in the department. As per government rules, initially, they were given jobs in the department as daily wage workers and were paid Rs 350 per day.
The objective of the CES is to grant appointment on compassionate grounds to a dependent family member of a government servant.
