PWD, IIT team to undertake work to save college building

Shimla, March 29

The Public Works Department (PWD) and experts from IIT Roorkee will undertake Rs 10-crore stabilisation work to save the building of Government Degree College, Dhami, which was rendered unsafe following the collapse of a multi-storey building right below it.

On January 20, a five-storey building had collapsed, posing a threat to the college building right above it. Classes were being held only in one portion of the college, but with a fresh landslide on the hillside, the college building was vacated and declared unsafe.

PWD officials said the stabilisation work, like the one being undertaken to save the historic Ridge, in the state’s capital would be undertaken.

A team of experts from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) had visited the site to ascertain the reasons for the building collapse and solution to save the college building. The experts had pointed out that due to the seepage of water into the hill side, fault lines had developed cracks. The opinion of private structural engineers were also sought to find out a way to save the college building.

Efforts of the Public Works Department are now aimed at saving the building by protecting the foundation of the building. A sum of Rs 10 crore is expected to be spent on making the hill stable and solidifying the foundation of the college building.

The officials said steel pipes would be inserted deep inside the foundation of the building after digging into the cracks and filling it up with cement. Self-drilling anchors will be put inside the cracks so that there is proper binding with the soil.

However, questions are being raised on high-rise structures being erected on the hills without ascertaining the structural stability. The issue has assumed even greater importance after the unprecedented rains last monsoons when several buildings had collapsed and century-old deodar trees were uprooted. Though it has been recommended that building maps must be approved only after undertaking soil testing and ascertaining structural stability, these procedures are not followed.

