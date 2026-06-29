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Home / Himachal Pradesh / PWD Minister inaugurates Rs 12-cr infra projects in Mandi

PWD Minister inaugurates Rs 12-cr infra projects in Mandi

Bus services on Mandi-Jogindernagar route, via Kotli, to be restored shortly: Vikramaditya

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:13 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh inaugurates a bridge in Mandi. Jai Kumar
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Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Sunday inaugurated development projects worth approximately Rs 12.09 crore at Kun ka Tar under Kot Tungal gram panchayat in Mandi district, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to strengthening rural infrastructure and connectivity.

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The minister dedicated a newly constructed Bailey suspension bridge over the Beas River, built at a cost of Rs 8.25 crore. The previous bridge was washed away during the devastating floods of 2023, severely disrupting connectivity in the region. The new bridge is expected to restore safe and convenient travel for residents of the Jogindernagar, Mandi Sadar and Drang Assembly constituencies, while boosting economic and social activity.

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He also inaugurated the 5.5-km Jablahi Nala–Barnota–Kadkoh road, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.76 crore, and a 2-km road linking National Highway-003 to Satahan, completed at a cost of Rs 1.08 crore.

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Addressing a public gathering, the minister said the state government was giving top priority to rural development through improved road connectivity, enhanced transport facilities and employment generation. He announced that a fresh Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be prepared for the upgrade of the Kun–Jogindernagar road to ensure safer and more efficient travel.

He also announced that bus services on the Mandi–Jogindernagar route via Kotli would be restored shortly. Necessary directions have already been issued to the local administration and the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) to resume operations at the earliest, he said.

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Highlighting the government’s focus on infrastructure development, Vikramaditya said work was progressing across the state on the construction of new roads, bridges and public infrastructure, alongside the upgradation and maintenance of the existing road network. He said quality construction, timely completion of projects, regular maintenance and road safety remained the government’s priorities.

The minister further announced that the Thana Paloun Power Project had received the required approval under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), paving the way for construction to begin soon. He said the project would enhance state revenue while generating employment opportunities for local youth.

He also revealed that the proposed Bhubhu Jot Tunnel had received in-principle approval and that its DPR was currently under preparation. Once completed, the tunnel is expected to significantly reduce travel time, improve regional connectivity and strengthen strategic and defence infrastructure.

During his visit, Vikramaditya interacted with residents at the Kotli Rest House and Kun, heard public grievances and resolved several issues on the spot. Members of the Kotli Press Club also honoured the minister and submitted a memorandum of demands, which he said would receive sympathetic consideration.

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