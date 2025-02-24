DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / PWD Minister stresses on providing road connectivity to remote villages

PWD Minister stresses on providing road connectivity to remote villages

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh today reviewed various projects being undertaken by the Chamba and Dalhousie Municipal Councils as well as the Public Works Division of Dalhousie. During the meeting, the minister directed officials of the Public...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 07:13 AM Feb 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh addresses mediapersons in Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh today reviewed various projects being undertaken by the Chamba and Dalhousie Municipal Councils as well as the Public Works Division of Dalhousie.

During the meeting, the minister directed officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure that funds allocated under the NABARD, CRF and PMGSY were fully utilised within a stipulated time frame. He emphasised that timely expenditure would facilitate the allocation of additional funds for future projects.

The minister instructed that the names of landowners be recorded at the onset of new road projects and appeals should be made to them for land contribution to avoid complications later.

Advertisement

He minister directed officials to make special efforts to provide road connectivity to remote villages that currently lack access. He urged the authorities to resolve road-related land disputes in consultation with residents and representatives.

Vikas Sood, Chief Engineer, PWD, provided an update on the budget and expenditure of several projects. For the financial year 2024-25, a total of Rs 130.29 crore was allocated for road and building projects in the Dalhousie Circle, out of which Rs 79.40 crore had been spent by January 31. Under the State Development Scheme, Rs 105.66 crore was allocated, with Rs 64.22 crore already utilised. Similarly, Rs 17.91 crore was allocated under the CRF, out of which Rs 12.65 crore was spent. A total of Rs 6.70 crore was sanctioned for constructing building, with Rs 2.52 crore already utilised.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper