PWD Minister Vikramaditya urges Union Minister to relax criteria fixed in Urban Challenge Fund

The Himachal Pradesh government has urged the Centre to relax the criteria fixed in the Urban Challenge Fund for redevelopment of cities, keeping in view the geographical constraints and smaller population in most towns in the hill sate.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh recently raised the issue with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi. He urged the Union Minister to reconsider and relax the criteria fixed in the Urban Challenge Fund for redevelopment of cities. He requested to fix the criteria on 90:10 basis for the state. “Due to tough geographical conditions and small population, the cities are not matching the criteria fixed in the Urban Challenge Fund,” he pleaded.

He sought Rs 70 crore funding for the successful implementation of the ‘Citizen Service Portal’ under the National Urban Digital Mission for a period of five years. He added that the funds allocated by the state government for its implementation from its own resources will get exhausted by March, hence funds are required from the Centre to effectively implement and sustain this initiative.

Advertisement

He also sought Rs 3.28 crore for clearing liabilities under the National Urban Livelihood Mission. The minister requested to sanction special funds for the construction of parking and development of urban infrastructure in the state.

The Union Minister assured of all possible assistance to the state.