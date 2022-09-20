PWD Principal Secy told to appear in HP High Court today

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, September 19

Taking a serious note of the issue of non-compliance of its order, the HP High Court today directed Bharat Khera, Principal Secretary (PWD) to appear before it tomorrow.

While passing the order, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur observed, “The order to remain present in court was passed on August 26. Bharat Khera is not a layman or a rustic villager but a responsible senior IAS officer of the state, who knows about the sanctity of court and do’s and don’ts required to be followed for the compliance of a court order, but he did not arrange his official work in a manner so as to ensure his presence in court on the date fixed or even to take appropriate steps accordingly.”

On August 26, after hearing the matter, the court had directed officers to remain present in court. Today, during the course of hearing, all officers except Bharat Khera were present before the court. During the course of hearing, the court was informed that Bharat Khera had left Shimla on September 16 for a visit to Kinnaur and was not available today.

While adjourning the matter, the court observed, “As the matter is part heard and being heard by another Coordinate Bench, where the presence of officers was required during hearing. The case deserves to be listed before the same Bench on September 20 and all officers, including Bharat Khera, would remain present in the court.

The court passed the order on a contempt petition filed by Jalam Singh, who alleged that the state authorities were not complying with the court order to redress his grievance regarding the rectification of a pay anomaly.

