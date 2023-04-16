PWD quality control wing to be strengthened: Minister

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 15

Public Works Department and Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh has said that the quality control wing of the PWD will be strengthened to ensure quality construction of roads, bridges and buildings.

In reply to a query, he said, “I admit that the quality of construction is compromised by the PWD, which sometimes results in the collapse of structures. Corruption is prevalent and substandard material is used. I held a meeting with the officials concerned and directed them to conduct inquiries and penalise the contractors in such cases. The government plans to engage a private consultancy firms and set up accredited labs to check random samples of construction material.”

“To construct a tunnel under Jalori Jot on the Aut-Luhri highway in Kullu district, the state government has given Rs 16 crore to a company for a project management consultancy (PMC) report. As soon as we get that report, the project work will be launched,” he said.

The minister presided over the district-level Himachal Day function in Mandi today. He unfurled the National Flag and congratulated people of the state on the occasion.

Addressing the media, he said, “The government will promote sports activities at village level. This will help the youth to stay away from drugs. I met Union Minister Anurag Thakur recently seeking financial support for promoting water sports and winter sports. He assured me of every possible help from the Centre.”

“On behalf of the CM, I assured the people of Mandi district that Sardar Patel University will not be shut down. If any irregularities were committed in the recruitment of university staff, the government will conduct an inquiry and book the offenders,” he added.

Targeting former CM Jai Ram Thakur, he said he had been making irresponsible statements after becoming the Leader of the Opposition.