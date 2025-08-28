PWD suffered Rs 1,444 crore losses in monsoon: Minister

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh today said the Public Works Department (PWD) had suffered a total of Rs 1,444.56 crore losses during the current monsoon, with Rs 158 crore being lost in the last three days.

Advertisement

This was stated by the PWD Minister while making a statement in the Vidhan Sabha today on the road situation and damages suffered across the state. “A total of 5,667.72 km roads have suffered damage along with 34.04 km national highway and 70 bridges have suffered extensive damage in the current monsoon,” he informed.

He said during the last three days, 1,091 roads have been damaged and seven bridges have been washed away and 912 machines, including JCBs, bulldozers and robots, had been deployed to restore vehicular movement. “We are working in close coordination with NHAI but road connectivity wherever there are vulnerable sections is getting disrupted due to landslides. It is a matter of concern that it is taking 12 hours to travel between Kullu-Mandi, which is badly hitting farmers, fruit and flower growers,” the minister said.

Advertisement

Vikramaditya said in view of the road section between Pandoh-Kullu getting disrupted frequently, two alternative routes from Chail Chowk and Kataula are being widened for which NHAI has given Rs 9 crore and Rs 11 crore. “We have to ensure the safety of not just tourists but also protect the interest of the local people. Presently, it is only Raison bridge which is providing connectivity between Kullu and Manali,” he said.

He added that PWD had suffered losses of Rs 30 crore each in Kullu and Kangra districts. “In Chamba, PWD has suffered loss of Rs 25 crore and 234 roads are blocked,” he said.