PWD suggests steps to prevent further landslips at Shamti

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 28

In a bid to protect the houses on the hillside at Shamti in Solan city, the Public Works Department (PWD) has suggested measures to contain further landslides.

Shamti area in Solan was inundated with mounds of debris and boulders after a 500-m hill caved in around midnight in the second week of July. The sudden inundation created a heap of slush on the road. It swamped the houses lying below on the Solan-Rajgarh road while an office of the fisheries department suffered huge damage as slush entered the rooms.

As many as 108 families have been hit by the disaster.

“Measures like rock bolting and shotcrete are usually adopted to stabilise the slope. They prevent the thrust land mass and percolation of runoff water into the soil. Bio-engineering techniques like coir geotextile and grass plantation as per the site conditions can also be adopted to contain further damage,” informed Executive Engineer, PWD, Solan, Ravi Bhatti.

Stress has been laid on developing apt drainage to channel water flow away from the landslide prone-area. Several rectification measures have also been suggested for the road which had been badly damaged due to inundation of water from the hill lying above.

Solan DC Manmohan Sharma said a proposal worth Rs 7.47 crore had been received from the PWD under the disaster mitigation for undertaking slope stablisation measures like constructing breast walls on the hillside.

#Solan