PWD to complete bridge in Mandi by June next year

Dipender Manta
Mandi, November 24
The completion of a 160-m-long steel truss bridge on the Beas at Kothipatan in Mandi district will connect several villages of the Dharampur and Jogindernagar Assembly constituencies with a road. The bridge will not only ensure better transportation facilities for the people of the Jogindernagar and Dharampur Assembly constituencies but will also reduce distance between many villages.
The Public Works Department (PWD) has set a target of completing this bridge by June next year. It will save money and reduce the travel time for area residents.
Executive Engineer, PWD, Dharampur, Vivek Sharma said the construction was going on at full swing and about Rs 20 crore was being spent on the double-lane bridge.
Residents of the Dharampur and Jogindernagar Assembly constituencies say that the only means of transportation for them is a boat at Kothipatan. During the rainy season, due to the increase in the water level, this facility is also lost. Due to this, these people have to travel an additional distance of 15-20 km.
