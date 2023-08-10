PWD to ensure proper drainage system

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, August 9

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh has said that drainage on roads will be reviewed and strengthened. “There are obviously some problems. We will take whatever measures are required to plug the gaps after reviewing the drainage system,” said the minister.

He said, “We will ensure that there’s proper side and cross drainage on every road and it is maintained regularly.”

Setting up of Culverts opposed People object to cross drainage on roads close to their land. At many places, they even close culverts. There are only a few culverts that empty water into someone’s land. Ajay Gupta, Engineer-in-chief, PWD

“Our panchayat has written to PWD officials several times since 2006 to construct side drains on the road passing right above our marketplace and the village. Unfortunately, the department did not take any action. As a result, the marketplace has been destroyed and the village right below it is also at risk,” says Ramila Devi, pradhan of Kharhan panchayat in Nankhari block.

In disaster-hit areas, especially in upper Shimla, people blame an inadequate or non-functional drainage system for massive damage caused to buildings, orchards and roads.

For an inadequate cross drainage on its roads, the PWD officials blame people for not allowing the department to construct culverts. “DPRs of all roads have a provision for side and cross drainage. But due to the lack of cooperation from people, we fail to put in as many culverts as required on per km basis,” says PWD Engineer-in-Chief Ajay Gupta.

For strengthening the drainage system, the PWD will bring a scheme in the next Budget. “We will revive the scheme we had two years ago that focused on putting culverts wherever required. It will have the budget of Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore for strengthening the drainage system,” said Gupta.

#Shimla