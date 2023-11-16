PWD turns blind eye to encroachments in Hamirpur

Hamirpur, November 15
There are large-scale encroachments on the berm of roads in the district, but the Public Works Department (PWD) has turned a blind eye to the problem.
Buildings have been constructed on the acquired width of the roads at a number of places. This has adversely affected smooth flow of traffic, besides sometimes causing accidents. A recent accident at the NH bypass here claimed one life.
Rajeev Kumar of Didwin said people had requested the PWD and the police to clear the roads but they have paid no heed to the problem.
In July 2022, the PWD had served a notice to the people who had encroached on the road. But, the department neither took any action nor sent any reminder to these people.
Executive Engineer Deepak Kapil said the issue of constructions on the PWD land had come to his notice recently and he had sent a notice ordering removal of the structures and restoration of the land. The scrap dealers would also be told to clear the berms of roads. The department would initiate legal action if the land is not cleared and the scrap is not removed from the berms, he said.
