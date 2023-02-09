 Quake Prone: Rules violated, highrises come up in McLeodganj : The Tribune India

Quake Prone: Rules violated, highrises come up in McLeodganj

7-storey buildings pose threat | 1905 quake had killed over 20,000

People of Kangra, which lies in seismic Zone 5, seismically most active region of north India, are worried about their safety after a high-intensity earthquake devastated Turkey and Syria.



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, February 8

An estimated 20 per cent of the total number of buildings in Upper Dharamsala region comprising McLeodganj, Bhagsunag and Dharamkot have been constructed in violation of building bylaws and regulations laid down in the Town and Country Planning Act.

According to the Town and Country Planning Act, only up to four-storey buildings are allowed in the seismically-active Dharamsala region. However, many seven-storey buildings have come up in McLeodganj. Besides, the rules for setbacks in the buildings and the floor area ratio (FAR) of 1.75 have also been violated with impunity. People have undertaken construction on more than 175 per cent of the total plot size.

Moreover, the Town and Country Planning Department committee and the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation have no geologist to certify whether high-rise buildings being built up in the area are earthquake resistant or not. The action of the authorities concerned against illegally-built high-rise buildings in Dharamsala region has been limited to issuing show-cause notices to violators.

According to Prof AK Mahajan, an eminent geologist serving in the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), no effective technology is available to predict earthquakes. However, the district administration and the state government should prepare for disaster management in the event of an earthquake to mitigate loss of life.

He says that many high-rise buildings have come up in Dharamsala region in violation of rules. There are a limited number roads that too are dotted with buildings. In case of an earthquake, it will be difficult to take machinery to the affected areas to remove debris and evacuate people.

An earthquake of 7.8 on Richter scale, similar in intensity to the quake that hit Turkey and Syria, had devastated Kangra region in 1905, killing around 20,000 people.

According to a study conducted by eminent geologist AS Arya from the IIT, Roorkee, if an earthquake of the 1905 intensity strikes Kangra region again, around three lakh people will die.

He says that the main boundary thrust (MBT) of the fault in tectonic plates passes through Dharamsala region in Kangra district. It has branches, including the Jawalamukhi thrust and the Darini thrust. There is also a main central thrust in Holi region of Chamba district. All these thrusts can be the epicentres of earthquakes.

The geologists say that tension has been building in these thrusts as no major quake has occurred in the region for the past many decades.

Sources say as part of the disaster management preparedness, the district administration holds exercises at regular intervals. Government employees, particularly Health Department officials, are trained in how to carry out rescue operations in case of an earthquake.

Most violations in Hotels, biz complexes

  • An estimated 20% of total buildings in Upper Dharamsala region, including McLeodganj, do not conform to building bylaws
  • Most of the hotels and commercial complexes violate building bylaws
  • Only up to four-storey buildings are allowed in Dharamsala but several seven-storey buildings have come up
  • The rules regarding setbacks in buildings and the floor area ratio (FAR) of 1.75 have also been violated with impunity

Can hamper rescue operations

  • Major boundary thrust passes through Dharamsala
  • Tension building up in the region as no major quake has occurred after 1986
  • Highrise buildings can hamper disaster management efforts

No geologist

The Town and Country Planning Department committee and the Dharamsala MC have no geologist to approve the strength of under-construction buildings keeping in view the strata of soil in this seismically-active zone

