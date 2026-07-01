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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Quality education, sports facilities state govt’s priority: Himachal Education Minister

Quality education, sports facilities state govt’s priority: Himachal Education Minister

Calls for collective efforts to tackle drug addiction while addressing 50th Bushahr cricket tournament

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur attends the closing ceremony of the 50th Bushahr cricket tournament at Sheelghat (Rohru) in Shimla district on Tuesday.
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Tuesday said the state government is committed to eradicating drug menace and providing quality education along with better sports facilities.

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Thakur was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 50th Bushahr cricket tournament held at Sheelghat in the Rohru area.

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“Sports play an important role in the lives of youth as they provide a source of healthy entertainment and foster a competitive spirit,” he said.

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Emphasising the promotion and development of sports, Thakur said the state government is concerned about drug addiction among youth and is making serious efforts to eliminate the menace.

“Efforts are also being made to provide quality education in the state. Under this initiative, work on a Rs 17-crore teacher training centre near Dakad village in Jubbal is underway. This institute is an ambitious project, and its positive results will be visible in the future,” he said.

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He said the approval of the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kotkhai was a major achievement and added that all formalities had been completed for the current academic session, which has commenced after admissions. A sum of Rs 30 crore has been approved for the construction of the educational institution, he added.

Lauding the efforts of the organisers, Thakur said the Bushahr tournament is a historic sporting event.

“Since its inception in 1976, this competition has hosted sports activities every year. This year, teams from various states across northern India participated in the tournament,” he said.

In the tournament, the Phagu team emerged victorious, while the Nankhari team finished as runner-up.

Rohru MLA Mohan Lal Bragta said the Congress government is working towards ensuring the overall development of the Rohru area. He added that the second floor of the community hall in Sheelghat would be completed by next year.

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