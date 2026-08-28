Question hour: Himachal to amend law for confidential harassment plaints

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the Himachal Pradesh Government would amend the law to enable women to lodge confidential complaints against eve-teasing and sexual harassment at the workplace. Intervening during Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha, Sukhu said the government was committed to providing women a safe and secure working environment and would make necessary legal changes to ensure that offenders were punished.

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Replying to a question by Indora MLA Malender Rajan, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said 131 cases of eve-teasing and sexual harassment had been registered in the state during the past three years.

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Shandil said the government was considering introducing an online complaint mechanism on the lines of the Centre’s POSH portal, through which women could report workplace sexual harassment while keeping their identities confidential. The proposed system would also allow complainants to track the status of their complaints.

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State to bear land acquisition cost

Replying to a question by Drang MLA Puran Chand, Sukhu said the Centre had imposed a new condition under which the state government would have to bear the land acquisition cost for a 16-km stretch of the Mataur-Shimla National Highway.

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He said the state would take up the matter with the Centre. If the condition remained unchanged, the government would levy toll on the highway and provide landowners compensation at four times the applicable rate.