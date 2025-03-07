Question paper opened prematurely, HPSEB Class XII English exam cancelled

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPSEB) has cancelled the English subject exam of Class XII to be held tomorrow in the state. The board administration has taken this decision as the bundle of question papers of English subject for Class XII was opened by mistake — instead of the Class X question paper bundle — in Government Senior Secondary School, Chauwari in Chamba district. The new date of the examination will be released later by the board administration.

Board Secretary Vishal Sharma said the education board had received a complaint through e-mail. After receiving the complaint, the board management saw the video uploaded on the Exam Mitra mobile app that the question paper was found opened before the scheduled date in the school concerned. After this, the board took immediate action and cancelled the exam. The board has also issued a notification regarding the cancellation of this exam.

Sharma said that as soon as the matter came to light, the administration formed a team and sent it to Chamba. The team will find out how the papers were opened before the scheduled time. Apart from this, it will also be investigated whether the bundle of question papers was circulated anywhere after opening.