Quick response team to address Kullu’s waste management woes

In a significant move to strengthen waste management within the municipal area, the Kullu Municipal Council (MC) has announced the formation of a quick response team (QRT) to address garbage collection issues promptly.

Advertisement

Under the new system, the QRT will spring into action immediately upon receiving complaints about garbage not being collected in any part of the city. The team will rush to the location, ensure the waste is cleared and resolve the problem on the spot.

Advertisement

The Municipal Council has also initiated the tender process to streamline sanitation services across the city. Under the new arrangement, the responsibility for the door-to-door waste collection and disposal is set to be handed over to a private company. The move aims to ensure regular and systematic collection of garbage from households and commercial establishments in Kullu.

Advertisement

To enhance transparency and accountability, the council plans to track the real-time location of waste collection workers. This GPS-based monitoring system will help verify whether employees are covering their designated areas as per schedule, ensuring that no locality is left unattended.

The QRT will be a collaborative effort between the Municipal Council and the private company entrusted with sanitation duties. The joint approach is expected to provide swift solutions to waste-related grievances and prevent the accumulation of garbage in public spaces.

Advertisement

At present, Kullu city faces significant challenges with waste collection, particularly during morning hours. Several locations have become dumping grounds for garbage, leading to foul odours and unhygienic conditions. Irregular disposal has resulted in dumping of garbage for extended periods, exacerbating the problem. In a recent clean-up drive, approximately 600 tonnes of waste that had accumulated over a year at the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) site in Sarwari was finally removed. The massive clearing operation, which took about a week, involved transporting the garbage in trucks to designated disposal facilities.

Speaking about the initiative, Kullu MC president Asha Thakur said, “The Municipal Council has initiated the tender process. A QRT will be formed in collaboration with the company that takes over the sanitation responsibilities. This team will address garbage-related complaints on the spot and ensure timely resolution of issues.”

The formation of the QRT marks a significant step towards improving Kullu’s waste management infrastructure and ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment for residents and visitors alike.